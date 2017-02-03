Qatar not involved in Panamagate cont...

Qatar not involved in Panamagate controversy in Pakistan: Envoy5 min ago

Islamabad, Feb 4 : Qatar is not involved in the Panamagate issue and it is Pakistan's internal matter, the country's envoy here has said distancing his government from a case that has put Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under pressure. "Let me say to you, it is very clear my government is not involved in this internal issue," Saqr bin Mubarak al Mansouri said while talking to a private Pakistani TV channel.

