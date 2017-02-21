Protests in Pakistan village after Indian border guards kill mentally-ill woman
Islamabad, Feb 25 - Protests erupted in a Pakistani village along the border with India after Indian border forces shot dead a mentally-ill woman who had crossed over, the media reported. Rasheeda Bibi, 53, from Sialkot district's Diawara village was killed by India's Border Security Force after she lost her way and crossed into the Indian side of border.
