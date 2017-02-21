Protests in Pakistan village after In...

Protests in Pakistan village after Indian border guards kill mentally-ill woman

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Islamabad, Feb 25 - Protests erupted in a Pakistani village along the border with India after Indian border forces shot dead a mentally-ill woman who had crossed over, the media reported. Rasheeda Bibi, 53, from Sialkot district's Diawara village was killed by India's Border Security Force after she lost her way and crossed into the Indian side of border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC