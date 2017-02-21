President Erdogan to attend economic ...

President Erdogan to attend economic summit in Pakistan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Pakistan next Wednesday, March 1 to attend the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in the country's capital Islamabad. According to the Presidential Press Center, Erdogan will address participants at the summit and meet with other leaders.He is also set to exchange views on regional and international developments during the summit, the announcement said.

Chicago, IL

