Petition challenging Hafiz Saeed's detention filed in Pakistan court

A petition challenging the house arrest of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was filed today in a Pakistani court by a lawyer who claimed that the JuD chief was detained illegally for keeping the Kashmir issue alive. Advocate Sarfraz Hussain filed the petition in the Lahore High Court .

