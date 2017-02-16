Panamagate: Pak SC asks Sharif family to show proof
Pakistan's Supreme Court has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family to produce documentary evidence to establish ownership of flats in London that are under the scanner following the Panama papers leak. The case is about alleged illegal money laundering by Sharif in 1990s when he twice served as Prime Minister to purchase assets in London Let's call a spade a spade and show us relevant documents that could reveal who gave payment to service providing company : Judge ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif 's family to produce documentary evidence to establish ownership of flats in London that are under the scanner following the Panama papers leak.
