Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on Muslim Oscar winner

Islamabad : Pakistan's top diplomat in the UN Maleeha Lodhi today deleted a congratulatory tweet about Oscar winner Muslim actor Mahershala Ali after being criticised for promoting an Ahmadi, considered to be non-Muslims in Pakistan. The 43-year-old actor won the Oscar for his portrayal of a drug dealer in coming-of-age drama "Moonlight", becoming the first Muslim actor ever to win the prestigious award.

Chicago, IL

