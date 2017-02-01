Pakistan's 'most wanted' gang leader killed in encounter22 min ago

Pakistan's 'most wanted' gang leader ...

Karachi, Feb 2 : Pakistani security forces today killed the country's 'most wanted' gang leader, Baba Ladla, who was involved in several terrorist incidents and heinous crimes, in a shootout here. Pakistan paramilitary Sindh Ranger launched an operation in the city's Lyari area early this morning after being tipped-off about the presence of Ladla, leading to an intense exchange of fire with gangsters in which the wanted gang leader and his two accomplices were killed.

