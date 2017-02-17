Pakistan's military says it killed 'o...

Pakistan's military says it killed 'over 100 terrorists' after suicide bombing at shrine

Pakistani security forces killed dozens of suspected militants on Friday, a day after Islamic State claimed a suicide bombing that killed more than 80 worshippers at a Sufi shrine, the biggest in a spate of attacks this week across the country. The bombing at the famed Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in southern Sindh province was Pakistan's deadliest attack in two years, killing at least 83 people and highlighting the threat of militant groups such as the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State.

