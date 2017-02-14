Pakistan's envoy invites UAE to invest in CPEC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb.15 : Pakistan's envoy to the United Arab Emirates, Moazzam Ahmed Khan, has said that he has invited that country to invest in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. In interview, Ambassador Khan spoke about how both countries could benefit from the CPEC, a part of China's ambitious One Belt, One Road multi-billion dollar initiative, and also part of Pakistan's Vision 2025, reports the Express Tribune.

