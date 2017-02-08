Pakistanis condemn ban on Bollywood blockbuster - Raees'
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ban on Bollywood thriller "Raees" sparked a social media backlash Wednesday, after the film featuring Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan was denounced for portraying Muslims as "terrorists". The government decision to bar the 2017 action film came after Pakistani cinemas lifted their own ban on Indian films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC