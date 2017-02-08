Pakistanis condemn ban on Bollywood b...

Pakistanis condemn ban on Bollywood blockbuster - Raees'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ban on Bollywood thriller "Raees" sparked a social media backlash Wednesday, after the film featuring Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan was denounced for portraying Muslims as "terrorists". The government decision to bar the 2017 action film came after Pakistani cinemas lifted their own ban on Indian films.

