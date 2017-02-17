Pakistani police kill 5 militants in ...

Pakistani police kill 5 militants in counter-terrorism raid

20 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Pakistani police say that counter-terrorism forces killed five militants in an overnight raid and seized weapons and explosives from their hideout. Nayab Haider, a spokesman for the counter-terrorism department, says Sunday that the militants were members of the banned Jamaat-ul Ahrar - which has claimed responsibility for several recent terrorist attacks.

Chicago, IL

