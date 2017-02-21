Pakistani official: Explosion kills 6...

Pakistani official: Explosion kills 6 in city of Lahore

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah says it is not yet clear what caused Thursday's explosion, which took place at an upscale Lahore restaurant. He says the explosion also wounded at least 15 people.

