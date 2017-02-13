Pakistani court issues nationwide ban...

Pakistani court issues nationwide ban on Valentine's Day

13 hrs ago

The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan's capital issued an order Monday that banned the celebration of Valentine's Day across the country 'with immediate effect.' The order prohibits the display of adverts on electronic and print media that reference Valentine's Day, bans the sale of associated merchandise and states that the day cannot be celebrated in "any public space or government building."

Chicago, IL

