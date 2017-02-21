Pakistani capital on high alert after...

Pakistani capital on high alert after a series of attacks

Pakistani officials say the capital Islamabad and other parts of the country have been put on high alert after a series of militant attacks. The Pakistani Taliban and their allied Islamic militants have carried out a string of suicide bombings in recent weeks, killing more than 125 people.

