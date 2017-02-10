Pakistan wants friendly ties with Trump administration: Sartaj Aziz
Islamabad, Feb 11 - Adviser to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Saturday that Pakistan desired good, friendly and lasting ties with the new US administration. Aziz said that Sharif's first contact with US President Donald Trump was a very pleasant one.
