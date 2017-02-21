Pakistan: Two killed as training airc...

Pakistan: Two killed as training aircraft crashes in Faisalabad

Faisalabad [Pakistan], Feb. 24 : A training school aircraft crashed in Faisalabad on Friday, killing the instructor and the trainee pilot. The aircraft was completely destroyed as a result of the crash.

