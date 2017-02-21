Pakistan to host regional economic su...

Pakistan to host regional economic summit on March 1: Aziz

Pakistan will host a multi-nation regional economic summit on March 1 aimed at increasing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, tourism and economic growth, said Sartaj Aziz, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's adviser on foreign affairs on Saturday.

