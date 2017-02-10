Pakistan sounds alarm over 'nuclearis...

Pakistan sounds alarm over 'nuclearisation' of Indian Ocean

Islamabad, Feb 12 - Pakistan is determined to counter growing threats to peace in the Indian Ocean, particularly from its nuclearisation by India, Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said. Aziz on Saturday said the Indian Ocean faced challenges to peace due to its militarisation, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, increased missile capabilities and power projection by foreign militaries, Dawn online reported.



