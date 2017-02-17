Pakistan shuts key border crossing in...

Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack1 hour ago

Two Pakistani officials say a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighboring landlocked country. The border closure in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people.

Chicago, IL

