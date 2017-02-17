Pakistan Senate passes landmark Hindu marriage bill
ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited landmark bill to regulate marriages of minority Hindus in Pakistan is set to become a law with the Senate unanimously passing it. The Hindu Marriage Bill 2017, which is the first elaborate Hindu community's personal law, was adopted by the Senate on Friday.
