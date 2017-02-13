Pakistan says Indian LoC fire killed three soldiers1 hour ago
Islamabad, Feb 13 Pakistan Army today said that its three soldiers were killed in "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control , making it the deadliest border clash since General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over the command of country's powerful military. The incident occurred when India troops resorted to "unprovoked firing on LoC in Thoob sector near Bhimber," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC