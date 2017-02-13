Pakistan says Indian LoC fire killed three soldiers1 hour ago

Pakistan says Indian LoC fire killed ...

Pakistan says Indian LoC fire killed three soldiers

13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Feb 13 Pakistan Army today said that its three soldiers were killed in "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control , making it the deadliest border clash since General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over the command of country's powerful military. The incident occurred when India troops resorted to "unprovoked firing on LoC in Thoob sector near Bhimber," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Chicago, IL

