Pakistan Says Foreign Hand Behind Recent Terror Attacks
Pakistani Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said Saturday that foreign hand is behind recent terrorist attacks, China's Xinhua news agency reported. He did not mention any country but said the culprits involved in Lahore and Peshawar incidents have been identified and it is proved that terrorists are using Afghan refugees as facilitators for their acts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
