Pakistan Says Foreign Hand Behind Recent Terror Attacks

Pakistani Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said Saturday that foreign hand is behind recent terrorist attacks, China's Xinhua news agency reported. He did not mention any country but said the culprits involved in Lahore and Peshawar incidents have been identified and it is proved that terrorists are using Afghan refugees as facilitators for their acts.

Chicago, IL

