Pakistan roughs up a US thinktank for adverse report

WASHINGTON: Events at Washington DC 's myriad thinktanks are usually solemn, erudite affairs, marked by scholarship and cordiality. But a discussion on Friday at the Hudson Institute centering an experts' report that asked the Trump administration to take a tough new line on Pakistan turned into a raucous spectacle after the Pakistani Embassy challenged the contents through argumentative representatives and stooges.

