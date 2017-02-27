Pakistan: Petition Decries Racist Harassment of Pashtuns in Punjab
Over the weekend, condemnation of an anti-Pashtun campaign by traders and authorities has made news, leading to a petition against racial profiling of Pashtuns in Pakistan. The petition has been launched by Citizens Initiative for Adaptation on Change.org and it says that Pakistan's military has abused Pashtuns for decades.
