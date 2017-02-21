Pakistan: Multiple explosions rock court near Charsadda, four killed, many injured1 min ago

Pakistan: Multiple explosions rock co...

Pakistan: Multiple explosions rock court near Charsadda, four killed, many injured

India.com

New Delhi: At least four people were killed and 15 injured in multiple explosions that took place near a court in Tangi bazaar Tehsil of Charsadda in Pakistan on Tuesday. A group of terrorists entered the premises and opened fire after the blast.

