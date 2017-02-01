Pakistan: Minor raped, murdered in Karachi
Karachi, Feb 1 : A minor was raped and then murdered in Pakistan's Karachi city of Pakistan, media reports said. A 17-year-old girl was raped and strangulated to death in Surjani Town, an area in the suburbs of Karachi, police and hospital officials told Dawn.
