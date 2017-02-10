Pakistan lists Hafiz Saeed under anti-terrorism act1 hour ago

Pakistan lists Hafiz Saeed under anti...

Pakistan lists Hafiz Saeed under anti-terrorism act

Islamabad, Feb 18: Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, who is under house arrest, has now been listed under Pakistan's anti-terrorism act, a tacit acknowledgement of his links to militancy. Dawn News reported that the Punjab government has included names of Saeed and one of his close aides, Qazi Kashif, in the fourth schedule of the Anti-terrorism Act .

Chicago, IL

