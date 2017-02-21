Pakistan launches terrorism crackdown...

Pakistan launches terrorism crackdown after spate of bloody attacks

27 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Pakistan's military has announced a major new nationwide operation to deal with militancy in the country in the wake of a string of of terrorist attacks. The operation, called Radd-ul-Fasaad, which translates to 'Elimination of Discord,' has been launched to "eliminate the menace of terrorism," according to a statement released by the military.

Chicago, IL

