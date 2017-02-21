Pakistan launches terror crackdown: F...

Pakistan launches terror crackdown: Four killed, 600 arrested in Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 26 : Following the crackdown launched by the Counter Terrorism Department of the Punjab Police and the Punjab Rangers in different parts of Layyah and Rawalpindi districts in Pakistan, around 600 suspects have been taken into custody. According to a news release issued on Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations , the crackdowns were undertaken under the recently launched Raddul Fassad operation by the army and the law-enforcement agencies also claimed to have seized weapons and banned literature during the crackdowns "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad continues across the country.

