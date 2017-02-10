Pakistan hit by mortar shells fired by Iran border security forces1 hour ago

Pakistan hit by mortar shells fired b...

Islamabad, Feb 10 : At least four mortar shells fired by Iranian forces today landed across the border in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials here said. The mortar shells hit Parom area of Panjgur district, senior district official Habibur Rehman said.

