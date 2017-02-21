Pakistan: Hindu community in Khyber-P...

Pakistan: Hindu community in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cut short Maha Shivratri celebrations

DNA India

The Hindu community in Pakistan's Mansehra district cut short its annual three-day Maha Shivaratri festival by a day mainly due to the prevailing security situation in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. "We normally celebrate this festival for three days every year, but our elders decided to cut it short," Darshan Lal, a Hindu caretaker of the nearly 1,500 years old Shiv Temple in Mansehra, was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

