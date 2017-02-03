Pakistan: Ferry capsizes in River Ravi, several missing
Karachi, Feb 3 : A ferry capsized in River Ravi near Nankana Sahib area of Pakistan which left several people missing, media reports said on Friday. The boat was carrying more than 70 people when it capsized in the river near Said Wala area in Nankana Sahib, Geo News reported.
