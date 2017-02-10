Pakistan: Family of missing activist ...

Pakistan: Family of missing activist Samar Abbas file petition to secure his release

3 hrs ago

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 11 : The family of activist Samar Abbas, who was abducted by unidentified persons early this year, has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court to secure his release at the earliest. The IG Islamabad, SSP FIA, intelligence agencies and the Interior Ministry have been made respondents in the case in the petition filled by Samar's brother, Ash'ar Abbas.

Chicago, IL

