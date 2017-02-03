Pakistan denies identity papers to fa...

Pakistan denies identity papers to family of doctor who helped trace bin Laden

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Pakistan has denied identity cards to the family of Shakeel Afridi, the jailed doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden in 2011, blocking college enrolment for his children, their lawyer said on Friday. Afridi was accused of treason after word spread that he had helped the CIA collect DNA samples of the bin Laden family, paving the way for a secret U.S. Navy Seal raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in the town of Abbottabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC