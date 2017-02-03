Pakistan denies identity papers to family of doctor who helped trace bin Laden
Pakistan has denied identity cards to the family of Shakeel Afridi, the jailed doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden in 2011, blocking college enrolment for his children, their lawyer said on Friday. Afridi was accused of treason after word spread that he had helped the CIA collect DNA samples of the bin Laden family, paving the way for a secret U.S. Navy Seal raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in the town of Abbottabad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC