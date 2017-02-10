Pakistan cracks down on militants aft...

Pakistan cracks down on militants after IS shrine attack

ISLAMABAD A brutal attack on a beloved Sufi shrine that killed 88 people raised fears that Islamic State has become emboldened in Pakistan, aided by an army of homegrown militants benefiting from hideouts in neighboring Afghanistan, analysts and officials said Friday. Pakistani security forces have carried out sweeping country-wide raids following Thursday's bombing of the shrine in Pakistan's southern Sindh province that also wounded 343 people.

