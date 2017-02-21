Pakistan court seeks Punjab govt's re...

Pakistan court seeks Punjab govt's reply on JuD's Hafiz Saeed's detention

13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan's foreign ministry's reaction came after Hafiz Saeed and four other Jamaat-ud Dawa leaders - Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz -were put under house arrest after an order was issued by Punjab Province's Interior Ministry. A Pakistani court on Wednesday served a notice on the Punjab government seeking a reply on the petition filed by JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and four others challenging their house arrest under the anti-terrorism act.

