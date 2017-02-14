Pakistan court grants permission to p...

Pakistan court grants permission to private channels to screen Hindi films

Five months after Pakistan's regulatory authority barred cable networks from showcasing Indian movies in the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attacks, Lahore's High Court lifted the ban on Monday citing the terms of agreement of the channels with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority . Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted permission to private television channels to screen Indian content in an interim order, following a petition filed by Leo Communication challenging the ban, which was imposed by PEMRA in October 2016.

Chicago, IL

