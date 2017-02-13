Pakistan court bans, Indonesia studen...

Pakistan court bans, Indonesia students denounce Valentine's Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Pakistani court has banned public celebrations of Valentine's Day in the capital Islamabad while Indonesian students plan to spurn the event, as the festival of love gets a chilly reception in parts of Asia, AFp reports. Lonely hearts looking for romance in Australia, Malaysia and Singapore were warned to beware of the growth in online love scams, while grumpy protesters in Japan rallied in recent days for an end to public smooching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC