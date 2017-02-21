Pakistan Convicts 42 Christians of Te...

Pakistan Convicts 42 Christians of Terrorism After Acquitting More Than 100 Muslims

16 hrs ago Read more: Christianity Today

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sentenced 42 Christians for rioting after two churches in Pakistan's largest Christian neighborhood were bombed in 2015, reports Fides, the news agency of the Vatican. The ruling comes less than a month after the court acquitted more than 100 Muslims for rampaging through another one of Lahore's major Christian communities in 2013 over one man's alleged blasphemy.

Chicago, IL

