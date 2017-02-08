Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Afghan Supreme Court

Islamabad, Feb 8 : Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the suicide attack outside Supreme Court of Afghanistan on Feb 7 that has led to loss of twenty precious human lives and left more than 40 injured. The people and the Government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the Government and people of Afghanistan and to the bereaved families, read a Pakistan government statement.

