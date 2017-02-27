Pakistan bans rallies praising killer...

Pakistan bans rallies praising killer of blasphemy law reform proponent

16 hrs ago

Pakistan said on Tuesday it would bar Islamist organisations from staging rallies commemorating a killer whom many religious groups consider a hero for assassinating a prominent politician who had called for the reform of blasphemy laws. People say a prayer over the grave of Mumtaz Qadri at the shrine built over his grave outside Islamabad, Pakistan February 27, 2017.

