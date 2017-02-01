Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed from travelling, protests escalate 32 mins ago

Islamabad, Feb 2 : Two days after Pakistan placed UN sanctioned militant leader, Hafiz Saeed, under house arrest in Lahore, the Interior Ministry on Wednesday banned the JuD chief from travelling out of the country. The ministry has forwarded a letter to all provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency, which included Saeed among 38 others placed on the Exit Control List.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.