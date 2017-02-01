Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed from travel...

Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed from travelling, protests escalate 32 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Feb 2 : Two days after Pakistan placed UN sanctioned militant leader, Hafiz Saeed, under house arrest in Lahore, the Interior Ministry on Wednesday banned the JuD chief from travelling out of the country. The ministry has forwarded a letter to all provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency, which included Saeed among 38 others placed on the Exit Control List.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Wed Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Tue muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC