Pakistan army launches first nationwide anti-terrorism operation

When the Pakistan army announced that it was launching a nationwide military operation to "indiscriminately" eliminate the threat of terrorism from the land, the adverb had a precise and politically loaded meaning. For the first time, after years of appeasing certain Islamist militant groups for political and religious reasons, the government has reluctantly agreed to allow the armed forces to enter Punjab province, authorized with special powers to hunt down, arrest and shoot suspected militants.

