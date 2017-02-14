Pakistan annually producing thousands of Osama Bin Ladens: Defence Expert1 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb. 15 : After Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar stated that Pakistan needs to shut down its terrorism factory, Defence Expert Major General P.K. Sehgal on Wednesday categorically stated that Islamabad is the greatest threat to human kind, peace and tranquility and therefore it is now a global phenomenon. Major General Sehgal told ANI that Pakistan is producing thousands of Osama Bin Laden on a yearly basis who is creating mayhem not only in the neighbouring country but across the globe.

