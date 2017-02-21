Pakistan airline probes why 7 passengers forced to stand in aisle

As many as seven passengers aboard the Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-743 on January 20 were forced to stand throughout the over three-hour flight after the airline boarded excess passengers in a serious breach of air safety regulations. AFP file photo As many as seven passengers aboard the Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-743 on January 20 were forced to stand throughout the over three-hour flight after the airline boarded excess passengers in a serious breach of air safety regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.