Pakistan adopts resolution condemning Armenian occupation
The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Pakistan's National Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, said a message posted on the Pakistani TV channel's website khybernews.tv. The resolution was passed during the meeting of the Committee held in Islamabad on Feb. 3. The resolution also condemned the genocide committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, against civilian population.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wed
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
