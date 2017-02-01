Pakistan adopts resolution condemning...

Pakistan adopts resolution condemning Armenian occupation

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Pakistan's National Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, said a message posted on the Pakistani TV channel's website khybernews.tv. The resolution was passed during the meeting of the Committee held in Islamabad on Feb. 3. The resolution also condemned the genocide committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, against civilian population.

Chicago, IL

