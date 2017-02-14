Official: Suicide attack kills 5 in n...

Official: Suicide attack kills 5 in northwestern Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of Monday's suicide bombing in Lahore, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Karachi, Pakistan. Pakistan's cultural capital of Lahore on Tuesday mourned the victims of a suicide bombing the previous day that killed 13 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) 5 hr ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,895,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC