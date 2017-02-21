NIA to deport PoK youth who aided ter...

NIA to deport PoK youth who aided terrorists in Uri terror attack

New Delhi , Feb. 26 : The National Investigative Agency will soon file a closure report in connection with a case relating to the two youth from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir , who were suspected to have helped the terrorists carry out the deadly attack in an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector last year. Faisal Hussain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed - will be sent back as the charges framed against could not be substantiated.

Chicago, IL

