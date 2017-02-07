Nepalese criminal's arrest bares ISI ...

Nepalese criminal's arrest bares ISI plot

6 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: The apprehension of Nepalese criminal and aspiring politician Shamshul Hoda has laid bare the ISI links to a plan to cause derailment of trains in India with Hoda being hosted at a safe house in Karachi a year ago. Wanted for an attempt to cause derailment in Bihar's East Champaran district by blowing up rail tracks, Hoda's travel and stay in Pakistan was arranged by a conduit, a known Pakistani fake Indian currency supplier Safi Shaikh.

Chicago, IL

