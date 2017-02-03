MQM leader arrested upon return to Pa...

MQM leader arrested upon return to Pakistan after 24 yrs

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 6 : Mutahida Qaumi Movement leader Saleem Shahzad was arrested on Monday at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport upon his return to Pakistan after 24 years. Senior Superintendent Police Malir Rao Anwar confirmed the report to Dawn News.

